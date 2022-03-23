ATLANTA (AP) — It’s now up to jurors to decide whether a political operative who worked in Atlanta City Hall is guilty of receiving bribes and then trying to cover it up.

Mitzi Bickers helped former Mayor Kasim Reed win election and then worked as his director of human services.

Closing arguments were held Tuesday at her trial on federal charges including bribery.

Prosecutors told jurors Bickers used her influence to direct about $17 million in contracts to two former city contractors in exchange for about $2 million in bribes.

But defense attorney Drew Findling said the government failed to prove any connection between Bickers and the contracts.