Atlanta Black Pride to go on with coronavirus precautions

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Black Pride organizers say the annual celebration will happen Labor Day weekend as planned with some precautions to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The larger Atlanta Pride festival and parade planned for October were canceled Wednesday because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

But leaders of Atlanta Black Pride, which celebrates the city’s African American LGBTQ community, say they plan to go forward while encouraging people to wear masks, keep social distance and having fewer indoor gatherings.