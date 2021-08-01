Atlanta area judge extends eviction moratorium in her county

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta area judge has enacted a county-wide moratorium keeping landlords from removing tenants struggling to pay their rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sunday that DeKalb Chief Superior Court Judge Asha Jackson signed a new emergency order creating a ban on evictions throughout the county for another 60 days.

Jackson filed the order Friday. It took effect when a federal eviction ban expired Saturday.

The judge’s order cited the continued COVID-19 public health emergency and a cyberattack that targeted DeKalb’s Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition earlier this year that delayed distribution of federal aid for tenants and landlords.

