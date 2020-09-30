Atlanta-area deputies die in wreck in eastern Georgia

GROVETOWN, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia sheriff’s deputies have died after their police car ran into a stopped truck on Interstate 20 near Augusta.

The Georgia State Patrol says the Fulton County deputies died in the crash in Grovetown on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say their Dodge Charger ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the left lane because of traffic.

The sheriff’s office, in a news release late Tuesday, said the accident claimed the lives of Deputy Anthony White, a seven-year veteran who joined the agency in 2012, and Deputy Kenny Ingram, who would have marked 15 years of service in October.

Gov. Brian Kemp and other officials are expressing condolences.