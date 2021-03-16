7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlors

“Avoid BellsFerry Road and Highway 92 if possible. Investigating a shooting in that area,” the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 5:30 Tuesday, along with the above photo.

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Atlanta-area authorities are investigating massage parlor shootings that killed seven people Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials have not said if all incidents are connected but have confirmed many of the victims are Asian women.

WXIA-TV reports three people were shot dead, and several others were injured at a massage parlor in Cherokee County. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker told the news station it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Authorities were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-colored SUV. The sheriff’s office posted surveillance pictures on its Facebook page.

The gunfire temporarily shut down traffic near the business located along Highway 92, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

About an hour after the shooting in Cherokee County, officers from the Atlanta Police Department responded to a similar incident.

According to WXIA-TV, police said three people were killed at the Gold Spa, and a fourth person was killed at the Aromatherapy Spa.

Baker told the news station that the sheriff’s office and Atlanta Police have been in communication.

The Associated Press contributed to this report