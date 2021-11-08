Arrest made in August shooting that killed Columbus child

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An arrest has been made in the murder of Columbus child, Cortez Richardson.

During an investigation, David Harrison became a suspect and warrants were executed charging him with Murder and Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy.

Harrison is incarcerated at the Muscogee County Jail for unrelated charges.

He is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Nov. 8, 2021.