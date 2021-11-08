Arrest made in August shooting that killed Columbus child

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An arrest has been made in the murder of Columbus child, Cortez Richardson.
During an investigation, David Harrison became a suspect and warrants were executed charging him with Murder and Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy.
Harrison is incarcerated at the Muscogee County Jail for unrelated charges.
He is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Nov. 8, 2021.
12-year-old Cortez was shot on Aug. 13, 2021 near the intersection of Luna Drive and Floyd Road in Columbus.
Cortez was riding in the back seat of a car when he and his family were on the way home from dinner when police say they were caught in gunfire being exchanged between two other vehicles at that intersection.
He was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene and taken to Columbus Piedmont Regional where he succumbed to his injuries.