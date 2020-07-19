Applications taken for 1 day to replace Rep Lewis on ballot

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., poses for a photograph under a quote of his that is displayed in the Civil Rights Room in the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tenn. Lewis announced Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, that he has stage IV pancreatic cancer, vowing he will stay in office and fight the disease with the tenacity which he fought racial discrimination and other inequalities since the civil rights era. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats will gather Monday to decide a replacement on November’s ballot for U.S. Rep. John Lewis, The 80-year-old civil rights leader died Friday after serving the Atlanta area for more than 30 years in Congress.

The seat will remain empty until Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp schedules a special election. The Republican governor has given no indication when he will hold an election.

The Democratic Party of Georgia is accepting applications to replace Lewis for the 5th District nomination online until 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

A group that includes several prominent Georgia Democrats will review the applications and the party’s executive committee will pick a nominee by Monday afternoon.