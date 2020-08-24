Appeals court rules Augusta University can build hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta University may finally get to build a 100-bed hospital in the rapidly growing suburb of Columbia County.

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the state Department of Community Health correctly awarded a certificate of need to the Georgia Board of Regents to build the hospital in 2014.

The ruling came after Doctors Hospital won an appeal of a previous Court of Appeals ruling to the state Supreme Court.

Augusta University wants to build the hospital near Grovetown.

All three Augusta-area hospitals sought the certificate of need.

Columbia County has offered to pay 20% of the cost.

Doctors Hospital won permission in June to build Georgia’s first free-standing emergency room in Columbia County, over objections from Augusta University.