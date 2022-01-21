Antoine Redfield charged in murder of Arbrie Anthony

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Antoine Rodriques Redfield is being charged with Murder in the death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony.

Redfield’s charges include one felony count of Murder after shooting a gun causing a bullet to hit Arbrie in the head on 2029 Second Avenue in Augusta.

Redfield was originally arrested in Columbia County on unrelated charges stemming from a traffic stop in Grovetown; Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Firearm Possession by Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempted Crime.

A search of the vehicle at the time of the stop revealed multiple firearms and several dozen Financial Transaction Cards belonging to multiple individuals, none of which were passengers in the vehicle. A large amount of cash was also located in the vehicle as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Redfield was arrested in that traffic stop alongside 25-year-old Devonte McNeil and 20-year-old Henri Beach, both of whom were detained on charges of Financial Transaction Card Theft.

Henri Ramone Beach

Devonte Juanye McNeil

Redfield was also facing two murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at Private I nightclub.

Arbrie Anthony was laid to rest Wednesday. Her casket was carried in on a white carriage led by horses. Her Great Aunt Veronica Anthony says she was a child to the entire community, ““Everybody, she was very known and everybody loved her. She was playful, she was the leader. Tik Tok – she loved her tik toks, her friends, her schoolmates.”

Richmond County deputies are continuing to investigate the situation. If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.