Anti-abortion group flips views on new Georgia senator

FILE- In this Jan. 6, 2020 file photo, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., smiles before a re-enactment of her swearing-in, by Vice President Mike Pence on Capitol Hill in Washington. An influential anti-abortion group is backing Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia in her November special election, only months after opposing her appointment to the post. Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 that her initial concerns were based on information “from the rumor universe” during a tour of an anti-abortion pregnancy center with Loeffler and the man who appointed her, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — An influential anti-abortion group is backing Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia in her November special election, only months after opposing her appointment to the post.

The president of the Susan B. Anthony List said Friday that her initial concerns were based on “rumor,” but that she has since gotten to know Loeffler.

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 21, 2016 file photo, Marjorie Jones Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Lisspeaks, during a news conference after attending a Conversation on America’s Future with Donald Trump and Ben Carson sponsored by United in Purpose in New York. Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said Friday that her initial concerns were based on information “from the rumor universe” during a tour of an anti-abortion pregnancy center with Loeffler and the man who appointed her, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The about-face comes as Republicans draw battle lines in the race. Rep. Doug Collins, who is one of President Donald Trump’s top defenders in Congress, is also running for the seat.

Democrats, meanwhile, hope to capitalize on the intraparty division in a state they increasingly see as winnable.