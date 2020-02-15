Anti-abortion group flips views on new Georgia senator

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — An influential anti-abortion group is backing Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia in her November special election, only months after opposing her appointment to the post.
The president of the Susan B. Anthony List said Friday that her initial concerns were based on “rumor,” but that she has since gotten to know Loeffler.
The about-face comes as Republicans draw battle lines in the race. Rep. Doug Collins, who is one of President Donald Trump’s top defenders in Congress, is also running for the seat.
Democrats, meanwhile, hope to capitalize on the intraparty division in a state they increasingly see as winnable.