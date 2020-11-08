Andrew Yang moving to Georgia to help Democrats win Senate runoffs

In this Feb. 7, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says he is moving to Georgia to help the Democrats gain control of the Senate.

Yang made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday.

“The best thing we could do for Joe is to get him a Democratic Senate,” Yang said. “There should be coordination of resources. Everyone who campaigned for Joe should get ready to head to Georgia. I’ll go. It’s the only way to sideline Mitch and give Joe a unified government.”

He later made the idea official and added, “Great news #yanggang – Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win!”

Great news #yanggang – Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win! This is our only chance to clear Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years. More details to come but let’s go!!! 😀🇺🇸🚀 https://t.co/egcdwqC1qZ — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 8, 2020

Georgia’s Senate runoff race will determine the balance of power in Washington, as neither party appears to have a lock on a Senate majority right now.

David Perdue will face Jon Ossoff, and Kelly Loeffler is up against Reverend Raphael Warnock.