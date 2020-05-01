Amid pandemic, Georgia teens can get driver’s license without road test

ATLANTA (CNN Newsource) – Some Georgia parents are concerned about street safety after the coronavirus pandemic put driving tests on hold.

The state is currently allowing 16-year-olds to get a license without taking the road test.

Jen Hancock’s son is set to get a learner’s permit next year but says she wouldn’t let him get a license without the road test.

“If we have a stay at home order, where do these 16-year-olds need to drive?” she wonders.

The suspension of in-person road tests had 30,000 teens waiting to upgrade from a learner’s permit.

But Gov. Brian Kemp’s recent order changes that.

“It allows this driver to move to that next phase without having to take the road test,” says Spencer Moore, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS).

The commissioner says teens seeking a license can obtain one on their website. They must provide a written statement attesting they have completed nearly 40 hours of supervised training with the help of an adult or professional instructor.

Teens 16 to 18 of age are eligible for the upgrade if they have also had their learner’s permit for a year and day with no violations, according to the DDS website.

Drivers who qualify for a provisional license can print it out after getting approved online. A couple of weeks later, the actual license will arrive in the mail.