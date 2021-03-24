Amendment would suspend pay to indicted Georgia officials

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s voters will get a chance to decide whether indicted state officials should have their pay suspended while their cases are being decided.

The state House voted 169-0 on Tuesday for Senate Resolution 134, a constitutional amendment on the question.

Senators approved the amendment earlier.

The state Constitution already allows for statewide elected officials or members of the General Assembly to be suspended from office after being indicted for a felony.

But the current law doesn’t stop paychecks to an indicted official until they are convicted.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was indicted on fraud charges months after he was elected.

He was suspended but is still getting pay and benefits.

A companion bill would suspend pay to lower-level indicted officials.