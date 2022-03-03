ATLANTA (AP) — An amended Georgia budget that includes pay boosts for employees, more money for education and an earmark for tax refunds is nearing passage.

The spending plan passed the state Senate on Thursday by a 52-0 vote.

The House must agree to the Senate changes in House Bill 910, covering the budget year ending in June, before the measure goes to Gov. Brian Kemp.

The bill includes $5,000 pay boosts for university and state agency employees, $2,000 bonuses to teachers and $1,000 bonuses to other K-12 workers.

It also earmarks $1.6 billion for state income tax refunds.

A separate bill to actually pay those rebates is progressing in the House.