SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia girl at the center of an Amber Alert Thursday has been found safe.

The South Fulton Police Department requested the emergency notice for Cali McClean, a 1-year-old girl missing from the city, southwest of downtown Atlanta.

Police said 33-year-old Erjahn McClean was involved in a physical altercation with Cali’s mother before he abducted the child.

Multiple Atlanta news outlets report Erjahn McClean is Cali’s father.

The alert was first issued around 2 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after noon the same day, police announced Cali had been found safe.

McLean was taken into custody. Its unclear where the father and daughter were located.