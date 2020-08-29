Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia boy kidnapped from mother at gunpoint

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (WSAV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy abducted Saturday in Chamblee.

According to FBI Atlanta, Mateo Montufar-Barrera was abducted at gunpoint from his mother. She was walking him in a stroller when the kidnapping happened.

#Breaking @ChambleePd and #FBI Atlanta are searching for 1-year old Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera who was kidnapped at gunpoint from his mother, who was walking him in a stroller. If you see him or the suspect vehicle call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/3gcFhNos1a — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) August 29, 2020

Mateo is Hispanic and has brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 30 pounds and was last seen wearing a Batman T-shirt and a diaper.

The unknown suspect is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing plaid shorts with a red or pink hat. He is suspected to be driving a maroon 2003 Acura MDX with the Georgia license plate #RTJ0253 southwest towards I-85.

FBI officials say Mateo’s mother put up a fight and was able to grab a piece of the suspect’s shorts and his shoe, shown below.

Anyone who sees Mateo or the suspect vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone who recognizes the suspect’s shoe or shorts should call the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5005.