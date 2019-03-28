Amber Alert canceled for Georgia toddler; father still at large

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JEFFERSON, Ga. - 1-year-old Baylee Sue Peeples has been located, Arcade Police announced at 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said her father, Robert Joseph Peeples, dropped the toddler off at a family member's home in Gwinnett County.

The child will be medically examined before she is returned to her mother but the girl is in good condition.

Peeples is still at large. He is now facing charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping.

---

The Arcade Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for a white 1993 GMC Vandura with a GA license tag RIK1620.

On March 28, Baylee Sue Peoples, a 1-year-old, white female was abducted by Robert Joseph Peeples, a 39-year-old white male, 5' 10" tall, weighing 187 pounds. He was last seen at Rock Forge Rd in Jefferson traveling pass Winder.

Police say Baylee Sue Peeples is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts with "always amazing" in pink and a black jacket with "love."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Baylee Sue Peoples or the white 1993 GMC Vandura with GA license tag RIK1620 call 911.