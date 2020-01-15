Alma man arrested and charged for apartment arson

BACON COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office announced the arrest of a Bacon county man for arson Wednesday.

Officials say Andrew Jackson Lord, 29, of Alma faces a charge of 1 count of Arson in the First Degree.

Investigators say a fire was intentionally set in an apartment on the second floor of the Old Alma Hotel in Alma, Georgia on December 26th.

Officials say fire crews contained the damage to only the apartment in which the fire was set.

According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, had the damage spread to adjacent units, many people could have been injured or even killed in this fire.

First Degree Arson is a felony punishable by a fine of no more than $50,000 or by a prison term between one and twenty years, or both.

Lord is currently in the Bacon County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

