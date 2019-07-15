Alligator hunting season applications close Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The last day to apply for alligator hunting season in Georgia is Monday, July 15 at 11:59 p.m.

The 2019 alligator hunting season opens at sunset on Aug. 16 and closes at sunrise on Oct. 7.

In order to participate, hunters must have a valid Hunting License and must first apply online at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com and be selected in a quota hunt. Applications will not be accepted after July 15.

If selected in the quota hunt, hunters will be able to purchase an Alligator Harvest Permit, which has to be held by at least one member of a hunting party.

Alligator hunting in Georgia is a story of conservation, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Alligators were listed as endangered in 1967, and through conservation efforts, were downlisted in 1987. Today, Georgia’s flourishing alligator population is managed through this regulated hunting season.

More information about alligator hunting in the state of Georgia can be found at https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/alligator.