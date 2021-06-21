Albany firefighters say pay scale upside down, seek overhaul

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Some firefighters in southwest Georgia’s largest city are lobbying for officials to overhaul a pay scale that lets subordinate firefighters make more than supervisors.

Professional Firefighters of Albany Union President Ronnie Pettiford says that’s wrong because supervisors typically have more experience and more education.

Union members say they disparity reduces the incentive to seek promotions.

They propose a pay scale overhaul that could cost Albany $600,000 to $700,000.

Interim City Manager Steven Carter said any pay changes will be a part of a citywide pay plan.

Carter says he’s offering case-by-case resolution of subordinate-supervisor inequities.

Pettiford says that wouldn’t address underlying pay scale problems