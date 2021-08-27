Agency ups scrutiny of Georgia nuclear plant, citing issues

ATLANTA (AP) — Nuclear regulators say they’ll give greater scrutiny to construction of two new nuclear reactors being built in Georgia after an inspection found electrical cables were not properly separated.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced the results of the special inspection Friday.

A unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. is in charge of building the reactors at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle. Southern Nuclear Co. still has a chance to challenge the results before they become final.

Independent monitors hired by Georgia state utility regulators have long said contractors and Southern have done sloppy work while rushing to meet an unachievable schedule.

Georgia Power is a minority owner of the project, whose costs are projected to surpass $27.8 billion.