AG requests GBI to conduct investigation into handling of Ahmaud Arbery case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Tuesday morning Attorney General Chris Carr requested the GBI open an investigation into a case involving possible prosecutorial misconduct by the offices of the District Attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross Judicial Circuits.

According to the GBI, the Attorney General is concerned over the actions of these offices in the investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Four days after the February 23rd shooting death of Arbery, the Attorney General’s Office received a letter from Jackie Johnson, the District Attorney of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, advising that she had a conflict and requested the appointment of another prosecutor.

Greg McMichael, one of the two men arrested for Arbery’s death, was a former investigator with Johnson’s office.

George Barnhill, District Attorney of the Waycross Judicial Circuit, was appointed to prosecute the case.

The GBI says not long after Barnhill’s appointment, he and Johnson learned that Barnhill’s son, an assistant district attorney in Johnson’s office, had worked with McMichael on a prosecution involving Arbery. Officials say Barnhill held onto the case for several more weeks after making this discovery.

On April 7, Barnhill advised the Attorney General of a conflict and requested the appointment of another prosecutor.

According to officials, Barnhill provided an opinion to the Glynn County Police Department on February 24 that he did not see grounds for the arrest of any of the individuals involved in Mr. Arbery’s death.

He additionally stated his opinion to the Glynn County Police Department in writing that there was insufficient probable cause to make any arrests in the case and that he would be asking the Attorney General to appoint another prosecutor.

The GBI is proceeding with this criminal investigation. Anyone with information pertinent to the case is asked to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).