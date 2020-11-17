AFSP Georgia to host free, virtual event for survivors of suicide ahead of holiday season

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Georgia Chapter (AFSP Georgia) will host a virtual event for survivors of suicide ahead of the holiday season.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is observed each year when people affected by suicide loss gather in their local communities to find comfort and healing. On Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. AFSP Georgia will host a virtual Survivor Day event to give Georgians an opportunity to see that they are not alone.

“For many Georgians, Survivor Day presents an opportunity to find the strength, within ourselves and alongside fellow suicide loss survivors,” said Stuart Winborne, AFSP Georgia Area Director. “Our team has worked hard to create a warm and welcoming event for those new to suicide loss, while also validating the journeys and resilience of the many loss survivors who return to these events year after year.”

“During the event we will be showing an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection. We think the film will have a deep impact on participants,” Winborne added.

AFSP Georgia says Georgians who are friends and loved ones of people who have died by suicide may have a hard time as the holiday season nears.

“Not only is it a time they may feel their loved one’s absence more deeply, but the messages they receive of needing to feel thankful or spread joy may not feel realistic to them. Navigating through the holiday season can be difficult,” AFSP Georgia said.

AFSP Georgia says the organization always has a team available in-person, on the phone, or online to support survivors. To register for the Survivors Day event, click here.

If you or someone you know needs help, WSAV has a list of resources, HERE.