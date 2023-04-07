ATLANTA (WSAV) — The American Civil Liberties Union-Georgia Chapter is a non-partisan policy group.

The group typically focuses on voter access, criminal justice reform and constitutional amendment rights like reproductive rules and LGBT issues.

“One win that the ACLU is happy about is HB 505 would have criminalized many people first amendment activities regarding protesting using vague language from 1833 that nobody could tell,” said Ben Lynde of ACLU Georgia’s Policy Counsel. “We pointed that out to legislators and get that bill stopped. “

“Similarly SB-88 our first amendment advocates were able to work with partner organizations and threats to first amendment associations,” Lynde explained.

When it comes to protests, the ACLU says it doesn’t discourage people from it as long as it is peaceful and not violent because they say protests do help evoke change under the gold dome like the recent passage of Georgia’s hate crime bill.

“Protesting does have an effect on Georgia law,” said Lynde. “When people can see and see their government they can do it courageously and it is meaningful to have change in the state.”

The ACLU says SB 129 passed both chambers – and would allow voters to take time off early just like a day of voting.