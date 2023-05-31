ATLANTA (WSAV) — Advocacy groups like the ACLU of Georgia and Southern Poverty Law Center have filed a few motions in a federal court in Atlanta to lift restrictions to SB 202, the election integrity act.

Now the groups want the courts to make it easier to vote saying it restricts access to the polls for black voters and those who are disabled.

Voting rights groups say there are provisions in SB 202 that discriminate against Black voters by restricting dropbox access, limiting food and water distribution to voters in line and imposing absentee ballot id requirements.

“The ACLU is concerned about voter access for all the people who are eligible to vote in Georgia,” said Policy Director of ACLU Georgia Christopher Bruce. So making sure voting is easy for all Georgians in this upcoming election.”

Just two weeks back, they filed another motion that says SB 202 does not provide equal opportunities to disabled voters and want counties to have drop boxes in locations that are accessible.

“We are still dealing with SB 202 decimating absentee ballots in Georgia,” Bruce said.

Georgia’s Secretary Of State says SB 202 keeps elections fair and honest and has in fact added extra days of early voting, and does not disenfranchise voters.

“We are going to fair and honest elections for everyone with a photo ID for any form of voting. That’s why we are #1 for election integrity,” said Raffensperger.

Bruce explained, “Before 2020 you had a plethora of individuals who voted by absentee ballots. After SB 202 was actually passed, absentee ballots dropped exponentially shortening the window and changing the parameters to request an absentee ballot.”

Advocates want the court to block two provisions – one that makes it a felony for friends or neighbors to help a disabled person return their absentee ballot and another that makes counties move ballot drop boxes indoors from easily accessible outdoor areas.