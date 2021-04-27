Accrediting agency asks about politics in Georgia search

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, then Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue arrives at a campaign rally in Augusta, Ga. A college accrediting agency is asking whether there is undue political pressure on the regents who oversee Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges to name Perdue as the system’s chancellor. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The agency that accredits Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges is asking whether there has been undue political pressure to appoint former governor Sonny Perdue as chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

Belle Wheelan is the president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. She told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she recently sent a letter to the Board of Regents asking about news reports mentioning Perdue.

Regents announced last week that they were pausing the search. It’s not clear when or under what circumstances the search will resume. Critics say Perdue reduced student access to higher education when he was governor.