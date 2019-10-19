About 200 left homeless after officials shut down Georgia motel

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — About 200 residents have been evicted from a northwest Georgia motel after public health officials shut it down as unsanitary.

The Daily Tribune News of Cartersville reports residents remained this week even after getting 24 hours’ notice to vacate the Budgetel Inn.

School officials say more than 50 children were left homeless, but says temporary housing has been secured for them.

The Georgia Department of Public Health suspended the motel’s authority to operate, citing unapproved cooking equipment, insect infestations and lack of maintenance.

Owner Sri Bollepalli says the shutdown surprised him, saying he has already spent $500,000 on improvements.

Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force Major Mark Mayton says police were called to the motel nearly 200 times last year. He says Bollepalli has had more than a year to fix problems.