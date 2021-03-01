A dozen people are shot during violent weekend in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say at least a dozen people were shot during a violent weekend in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the spate of shootings in just over 12 hours left one man dead.

Police say the violence began Saturday evening, when a man with a knife at a gas station was shot and wounded by an off-duty Georgia State Patrol trooper.

In a separate shooting about three hours later, a man’s body was found near Memorial Drive and Moreland Avenue.

Police believe he was shot during an argument over a car.

The weekend shootings come as police and city leaders try to curb violence after last year’s rise in deadly crime.

The Atlanta Police Department investigated 157 homicides in 2020. That’s up from 99 in 2019 and the most in more than two decades.