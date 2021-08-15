Crews remove Section Six from shipwrecked Golden Ray, 2 sections remain

FILE – In this Monday, April 26, 2021, file photo, a towering crane pulls the engine room section away from the remains of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray, offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga. A large amount of oil has escaped a barrier after it was released while crews were dismantling the overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast, the Coast Guard said Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The removal process of the shipwrecked Golden Ray continued on Saturday with the removal of Section Six. Only two sections are left to remove, according to the St. Simons Sound Incident Response.

An oil leak from a lifting operation on July 31 delayed the removal of Section Six. According to the St. Simons Sound Incident Response, responders capped a venting pipe they said was the most likely source of the discharged oil.

The submerged vent was a part of a cutting and lifting operation on July 31 and began leaking oil. Around 2,300 gallons of oil were recovered Saturday.

“We greatly appreciate the patience and support of the community as we complete another significant step in removing the Golden Ray wreck from St. Simons Sound,” says U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Efren Lopez, federal on-scene coordinator. “Our personnel continue to ensure our safety priorities are met throughout all operations from the wreck site to the shoreline.”

The VB-10000 crane will be refitted Sunday and prepared for the final cutting to separate the final two sections.