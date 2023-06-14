ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp isn’t ruling out a presidential run outright.

But he’s making one thing certain — he’s focused on the Peach State.

“I mean, that’s really what all my political work has been focused on not only at the national level but also holding our strong majorities in the Georgia General Assembly,” he told CBS’ Robert Costa.

Costa said he’s heard some of the top donors in the country have privately encouraged the governor to consider running in 2024.

“I’m just staying focused on the state of Georgia, and I’ll let folks like you speculate all you want on that,” Kemp said.

“You’re not shutting it down though,” said Costa.

“In politics, there’s always doors opening and closing and everything else,” Kemp replied.

“But I’ve learned over the years, it’s best for me to stay focused on the task at hand and the good Lord will take care of everything else,” he said with a smile.

Kemp said he would “wholeheartedly” support the Republican presidential nominee.

“I think we need to send Joe Biden home as a one-term president.”