8 charged in sexual trafficking of 16-year-old girl

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say they’ve criminally charged eight Albany-area gang members in connection with prostituting a 16-year-old girl for two months in 2019.

Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday at the state capitol in Atlanta, touting it as an example of state and local cooperation the Republican has sought as part of his anti-gang push.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says gang members sought men to engage in sex with the girl on a website, claiming she was an adult.

Agents say the girl eventually ran away. Charges include aggravated sodomy, sexual trafficking, violating Georgia’s anti-gang law and violating the state’s racketeer influenced and corrupt organization law.