71-year-old female fatally shot while driving in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After 70 homicides in 2021, it was a quiet first two weeks of the new year for the Muscogee County Coroners Office. On Jan. 16 Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed the first homicide of 2022 at 2:45 pm.

Barbara Luke, a 71-year-old, female Columbus resident died of a gunshot wound at 5005 Delray Drive in Columbus on Sunday afternoon.

The Columbus Police Department and Homicide Division are investigating. The body will be transported to the Muscogee County Morgue. GBI will then transport the body to Decatur, Georgia for an autopsy.