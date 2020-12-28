7-year-old shot in Atlanta after Christmas shopping dies

ATLANTA (AP) — A 7-year-old girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet after Christmas shopping with her family in Atlanta has died.

Officials say Kennedy Maxie succumbed to her injuries Saturday night. She had been in critical condition since she was struck while riding in a car Dec. 21 in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood.

Several men in a nearby parking lot had gotten into a fight that led to gunfire.

No arrests have been made but Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says there are “significant leads” in the investigation.

This year marks the deadliest year the city has had in more than two decades.