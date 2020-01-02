7-year-old boy swallows airpod

ATLANTA (CNN/WSB) – A seven-year-old Georgia boy’s Christmas gift landed him in the hospital recently.

It happened after the child swallowed one of his AirPod headphones.

“Everything is fine. And, you know, in a few days it’ll pass through,” said the boy’s mother, Kiara Stroud.

Stroud was at work delivering mail when it happened. She found out through a call from her mother.

“She’s like, OK, so [unintelligible] just choked on his AirPod . And I’m like ‘what?’ I immediately, like U-turn my truck and I’m headed back to the station. She’s like, but we’re on the way to Egleston. We’re rushing him to Egleston and we’re going to see what’s going on,” Stroud said.

Doctors took x-rays and could see the AirPod right below the little boy’s rib cage.

“He was very nervous. He’s like, well, he thought he was gonna be in trouble. So, you know, we just kind of assured him that it’s OK,” explained Stroud.

Doctors decided the best option is to just let the AirPod come out on its own.

In the meantime, the second grader doesn’t even want his phone near him because he’s afraid it might connect the AirPod in his stomach.

His mom says now she is going to stay away from these tiny electronic gadgets, at least until her son gets a little older.

Stroud hopes her experience will serve as a cautionary tale to other parents.

