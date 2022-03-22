COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Columbia County investigators have responded to a home where a baby has died after being attacked by a dog in Martinez.

The attack happened on the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez.

7-month-old Serenity Garnett was being watched by her grandmother when the attack occurred. Both Serenity and her grandmother were transported to AU Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators say her injuries were serious upon arrival.

Columbia County Deputy Coroner Martha Lappe confirms to NewsChannel 6 that the child has died.

The dog was originally identified by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office as a pit bull, but they’ve since corrected that it was an American Bulldog Great Pyrenees mix.

A spokesperson for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells WJBF that the dog was quarantined for rabies testing, but that there is no immediate infectious disease concern.

Neighbors in the area say they’ve seen the dog outside the home before, describing him as hard to control.

“She didn’t have the strength to deal with that dog,” said Stephen Fox. “That dog had muscles coming out the wazoo. When he got out occasionally it was very hard to get back.”

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.