7 men indicted in federal court after 2018 Georgia dog fight

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Seven men have been indicted after a dog fight in middle Georgia was broken up in March 2018. Federal prosecutors say the owner of the fighting site and five people accused of participating are charged with felonies.

The owner is charged with conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and 63 counts of possession and training a dog for animal fighting.

That’s one count for each of the 63 dogs seized on his property.

Officials identified the men while performing traffic stops after a dog fight was reported near Eastman.

Officers found a dog in a vehicle that appeared to have been injured in a fight.

The 63 dogs were seized at Lampkin’s house, found chained in the back yard.