COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the city has reached its 50th homicide of the year.

According to Bryan, Maurice Vaughn Jackson, age 26, was killed in a shooting at the Patriot Place Apartments on Buena Vista Road. Jackson was pronounced Dead at 3:22 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2021.

Currently there is no information about a suspect in the shooting.

