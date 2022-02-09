50-year-old NC murder solved after Georgia inmate’s confession

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Georgia inmate’s confession has helped police solve a nearly 50-year-old triple murder in North Carolina.

On Feb. 3, 1972, family members found Bryce Durham, 51, his wife Virginia, 44, and their 18-year-old son Bobby dead in their Boone, North Carolina, home during a snowstorm.

The Charlotte Observer reported Virginia Durham had died by strangulation and her husband and son had been drowned. Their bodies were found in a bathtub, according to the newspaper.

Known in Boone as the Durham case, the murders had remained a mystery until 81-year-old Billy Wayne Davis, an inmate at Augusta Medical State Prison, led authorities to new leads.

According to Sheriff Len Hagaman of Watauga County, North Carolina, Davis is believed to be the only surviving perpetrator in the case. The other suspects, Billy Sunday Birt, Bobby Gene Gaddis and Charles David Reed, are dead.

Hagaman said his office received a call from White County, Georgia, officials in May 2019 with information that could be key to the Durham case. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) began to investigate and conducted several interviews with Davis over the last three years.

“It was these interviews that ultimately helped us determine who was responsible through the corroboration of evidence,” said Hagaman. “We are confident that we now know who committed these crimes.”

The sheriff said the circumstances of the Durham family’s murders were similar to that of a 1973 case in Georgia that involved Davis, Birt, Gaddis and Reed. The four were part of a “loosely organized network” known as the “Dixie Mafia,” according to Hagaman, which is believed to be tied to dozens of violent crimes in Georgia and other Southeast states in the 1960s and ’70s.

According to the WCSO, the 2019 lead first came to light as Birt’s son Shane was participating in research for a book about Georgia crimes, including the ’73 case in Georgia.

“Shane Birt shared that he was very close with his father, and recalled a story Birt had told him during a prison visit when he admitted to killing three people in the North Carolina mountains during a heavy snowstorm, remembering that they almost got caught,” Hagan said. “After hearing Shane Birt’s account, the White County Sheriff’s Office immediately contacted WCSO.”

During interviews with Watauga County investigators, Davis recalled a hit job in the North Carolina mountains, “one where they almost got caught during a bad snowstorm,” the sheriff said.

Davis claimed Birt, Gaddis and Reed entered the house that night and he acted as their getaway driver.

Hagaman said it still remains unclear who solicited the Durham family’s brutal murder but called this “a much-needed turning point” for the case.

“We cannot begin to express our thanks to all the professionals and community members who collaborated for so many years to help resolve this case,” said the sheriff. “We sincerely thank you for your commitment.”

Ginny Durham — the Durhams’ daughter whose husband reportedly found the family dead — thanked many of the investigators who have been dedicated to the case for years.

“I would like to thank all of the people who worked for decades on my family’s case. I know that they sacrificed many days and weekends in order to work on solving this case since 1972,” she said.

“I know I also speak for the entire Watauga County community when I say that we will never forget to keep the Durham family in our thoughts and prayers,” added Hagaman. “Please, let’s remember their continued wishes for privacy.”