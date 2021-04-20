5 private Georgia colleges to require vaccines for students

FILE – In this April 12, 2019, file photo, people enter the campus of Morehouse College in Atlanta. A new center for training Black entrepreneurs will be opening in Atlanta as part of a collaboration announced Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, between Spelman College, Morehouse College and an advocacy organization made up of business leaders. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Five Atlanta-area private colleges will require students to have received COVID-19 vaccinations before class begins next fall.

Emory University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, the Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College made the announcement Monday.

The five join dozens of colleges and universities that have made the decision nationwide, although they are among the first in the South to make the move.

The four historically Black institutions that made the announcement are all part of the Atlanta University Center, a consortium of colleges that share resources and allow students to cross-register for classes.

They are requiring employees as well as students to be vaccinated.