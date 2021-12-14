5 people, including 2 children, killed in Georgia house fire

Firefighters respond to a house fire early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in DeKalb County, Ga. DeKalb County fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels says the deadly blaze began early Tuesday in the county just east of Atlanta. (John Spink /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say five people — including two children — have been killed in a house fire outside Atlanta.

DeKalb County fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels says the blaze began early Tuesday in the county just east of Atlanta.

Daniels tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 10 people were inside the home when the fire began around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

He said that five people were able to escape, but three of them were injured.

Daniels says the home was almost fully engulfed by flames when fire crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.