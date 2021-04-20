5 men wounded in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say five men were wounded — and one is in critical condition — after a shooting in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the gunfire happened Monday night on the city’s southwest side.

An Atlanta police report says the critically injured victim was the only one involved who was at the scene when officers arrived.

Police say he was found bleeding from his head and his left arm.

Police say four other men drove to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police say they’re searching for one suspect — a man in his 20s.