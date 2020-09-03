4 dead after two-car accident in Wilkinson County

MACON, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an overnight accident in Wilkinson County left at least four people dead.

According to Coroner Billy Matthews, the accident happened just after midnight Wednesday on the Fall Line Freeway at Mt. Pleasant Church Road.

Two vehicles collided, a pickup truck and a small four-door car. WMAZ-TV reports three people were in each of the vehicles.

A total of four people died; three at the scene and a fourth at the hospital.

The state patrol has not released details on how the accident occurred.

It remains under investigation.