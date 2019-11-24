$31M in contracts awarded for new Georgia road projects

ATLANTA,Ga. (AP/WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded $31 million in contracts for new road projects across the state.

An agency news release says the largest of the 20 new contracts is worth nearly $6 million. That money will be used to build a bridge where State Route 66 crosses Brasstown Creek in Towns County near the Georgia-North Carolina state line.

The DOT says nearly half the $31 million total is going to six contracts for road resurfacing. The largest is $4.7 million awarded to repave more than 11 miles (17.7 kilometers) of State Route 12 in DeKalb County.

The remaining funds will be allotted for safety, maintenance, construction and bridge rehabilitation projects at various locations throughout the state.

Some of those projects include updated railroad crossing markings in Bulloch and Candler Counties, guard rail improvements in counties across the Coastal Empire, and more. To see the full award announcement list and plans, CLICK HERE.

The DOT says it has spent $112 million on road construction projects so far in the 2020 fiscal year that began July 1.