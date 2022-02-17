$30B Georgia Power nuclear plant delayed up to 6 more months

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks during a press event at the construction site of Vogtle Units 3 and 4 at the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, Friday, March 22, 2019 in Waynesboro, Ga. Georgia Power Co.’s parent company announced more cost overruns and schedule delays to the project on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. now says that the first of two nuclear reactors it’s building at Plant Vogtle near Augusta might not begin generating electricity until as late as March 2023.

With overruns announced Thursday, the project will cost its owners nearly $30 billion.

Georgia Power parent Southern Co. is taking a further $920 million loss on Vogtle.

Southern warns it could lose another $460 million depending on how a dispute with Vogtle co-owners turns out.

Georgia Power’s 2.6 million customers are already paying financing cost for Vogtle on monthly bills.