30 Georgia State Patrol troopers dismissed for cheating on exam

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Officials say 30 members of a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) school were let go Wednesday morning.

Col. Mark McDonough, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety and head of GSP, said the dismissals stem from an investigation into the 106th Trooper School, which graduated in August 2019, that started in October 2019.

McDonough said the initial complaint came from a citizen who had a relationship with a former cadet. The cadet apparently gave her his name and password so she could take an online test for speed detection.

“She realized it was wrong and she came forward,” the commissioner said, adding that the individual was not a member of law enforcement.

McDonough also explained that at this time, it’s unclear if she will be held accountable for taking the exam.

When the cadet was confronted last year, McDonough said other allegations then came to light. The department began investigating a number of complaints:

everyone in the 106th Trooper School cheated on a speed detection exam

a cadet helped other cadets with online exams

three cadets assisted another with passing his exam

a training instructor printed a written makeup exam and allowed two cadets to return to their dorm with it, turning it in the next day

McDonough said all of the complaints were sustained, violating the Georgia Department of Public Safety rules regarding academic integrity.

“It’s a punch in the gut,” McDonough told reporters Wednesday.

“When a person is pulled over, when they’re given a speeding citation, they should feel that the training that the person received and their performances on their exams to get that certification has been done so without cheating,” he said, adding, “This goes to our very core values and so it’s something that is difficult to swallow.”

A full roll of the 106th Trooper School shows a handful of cadets were assigned to the Coastal Empire, including posts in Hinesville and Brunswick.

McDonough said he has made a request for a complete audit of the training department which he hopes will start next week. He said additional disciplinary action could be taken.