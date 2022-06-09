MORROW, Ga. (AP) — Police are charging three boys with arson in fires that destroyed three historic homes in an Atlanta suburb over the weekend.

Morrow police arrested two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old Wednesday at their homes in Clayton County.

Investigators say the three set a fire that burned three historic houses Saturday in a section that the Atlanta suburb has been trying to develop as a downtown.

The juveniles are charged with arson, burglary, interference with government property, property damage and trespassing.

Investigators say the fire began in one building and spread to the other two. Interim Morrow Police Chief David Snively says witnesses and digital evidence led to the boys.