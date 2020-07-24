3 men charged with slaying women found under Georgia bridge

ROME, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says three men have been charged with murder in the deaths of two women whose bodies were discovered underneath a bridge.

The agency announced Thursday that Desmond Lavonta Brown, Devin Lashawn Watts and Christopher Leedarius Pullen have been arrested and accused of killing Vanita Richardson and Clarice Truvenia Campbell in May.

The women were found below a bridge in Rome over the Etowah River.

The three are also charged with aggravated assault, making false statements and abandonment of a dead body, among other crimes.

The suspects remained in jail Thursday.

It’s unclear whether they have attorneys who can comment for them.