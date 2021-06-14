3 injured in shooting at grocery store near Atlanta

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after three people were injured during a shooting Monday at a supermarket just outside Atlanta.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in an email that a man and woman were arguing inside the Big Bear Supermarket at South DeKalb Mall in Decatur when the man began shooting at the woman.

Williams said a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit deputy who was working as part time security for the store intervened and fired at the man.

The deputy, the man and the woman were all being taken to hospitals for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.