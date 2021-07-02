3 convicted of murder in 2019 shooting of Georgia deputy

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Three men have been convicted of murder in the shooting death of a northeast Georgia sheriff’s deputy.

A Hall County jury on Thursday returned guilty verdicts against Hector Garcia-Solis, Eric Velazquez and London Clements.

Garcia-Solis and his cousin Velazquez were found guilty of malice murder in the fatal 2019 shooting of Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy Blane Dixon.

Clements was found guilty of the less serious charge of felony murder.

The three were also found guilty in a series of burglaries and car thefts.

Dixon was killed after a car chase and shootout in Gainesville in July 2019.

Garcia-Solis admitted on the stand that he fired the shots that killed Dixon.