3 candidates qualify for southwest Georgia state House seat

Georgia News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Jan. 10, 2014, file photo the dome of the Georgia State Capitol stands between tree branches in Atlanta. AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – Two Republicans and a Democrat have qualified to run for a vacant state House seat in southwest Georgia.

They’re seeking to replace Republican Jay Powell, who died last month at a legislative retreat.

The Republicans include Tommy Akridge and Joe Campbell, both of Camilla. Jewell Howard of Baconton is running as a Democrat.

The three candidates will run together regardless of party in the Jan. 21 special election. A runoff will be Feb. 25 if no candidate wins a majority.

House District 171 covers parts of Colquitt, Decatur and Mitchell counties.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories