3 candidates qualify for southwest Georgia state House seat

ATLANTA (AP) – Two Republicans and a Democrat have qualified to run for a vacant state House seat in southwest Georgia.

They’re seeking to replace Republican Jay Powell, who died last month at a legislative retreat.

The Republicans include Tommy Akridge and Joe Campbell, both of Camilla. Jewell Howard of Baconton is running as a Democrat.

The three candidates will run together regardless of party in the Jan. 21 special election. A runoff will be Feb. 25 if no candidate wins a majority.

House District 171 covers parts of Colquitt, Decatur and Mitchell counties.